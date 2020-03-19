Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Donate $50,000 to Cleveland Food Bank Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 19, 2020

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was joined by his wife, Emily, in a video announcing they are matching donations up to $50,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:

"It's a point for us that we wanna give back, we wanna help out in any way we can," the 2018 top overall pick said. "And even if you guys can't help out, you know, $1, $5, $10 goes a long way. Whatever you do, we will match that. So, please help out. ... Anything matters, anything helps. We're all affected by this."

The Browns have also shown support for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:

Several NFL players have donated toward relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, as well as Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson:

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 193,475 people globally and 7,864 have died as of Wednesday, per CNN

