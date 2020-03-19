Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Donate $50,000 to Cleveland Food Bank Amid COVID-19

Baker Mayfield, Wife Emily Donate $50,000 to Cleveland Food Bank Amid COVID-19March 19, 2020
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was joined by his wife, Emily, in a video announcing they are matching donations up to $50,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:
"It's a point for us that we wanna give back, we wanna help out in any way we can," the 2018 top overall pick said. "And even if you guys can't help out, you know, $1, $5, $10 goes a long way. Whatever you do, we will match that. So, please help out. ... Anything matters, anything helps. We're all affected by this."
The Browns have also shown support for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:
Several NFL players have donated toward relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, as well as Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson:
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time https://t.co/i2oJnQoOgb
The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 193,475 people globally and 7,864 have died as of Wednesday, per CNN.
