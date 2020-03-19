Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Price for Jaguars Star Starts with 1st-Round Pick

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are setting a high price tag for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported teams interested in Ngakoue believe the Jaguars are expecting to get a first-round draft pick in return, "or teams in the top half of the round would have to get creative."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported there's little traction in trade negotiations at the moment.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Philadelphia Eagles are among the interested parties.

Jacksonville placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2017 Pro Bowler, which would keep him on the team for the 2020 season. However, he tweeted on March that 2 he has no intention of signing a long-term deal and wants to be traded elsewhere:

The Jaguars aren't completely rebuilding, but they have been willing to shed some of their experienced stars for draft picks.

They sent Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in October in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. The team also flipped cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Calais Campbell for fourth- and fifth-round selections, respectively.

Jacksonville has a strong incentive to trade Ngakoue before the July 15 deadline to negotiate multiyear extensions for players on the franchise tag.

The Houston Texans waited until August last year to trade Jadeveon Clowney and had to settle for a minimal return (a third-round pick, Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo) as a result.

Netting a first-rounder for Ngakoue would be difficult if the team acquiring him is unable to immediately sign him to a new contract.