Changes We Could See When NBA Makes Its Return

Credit Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce for his quick thinking as news of an imminent season suspension made its way through the league (with games still being played) on the evening of March 11.

Aided by chants from the home Hawks crowd, Pierce realized Vince Carter's career might only have a few precious moments left. He inserted the 22-year veteran, and Carter promptly buried what may be the final shot of his career—a straight-on three with 12.6 seconds remaining in overtime.

Carter announced in June that 2019-20 would be his final season, and Atlanta won't make the playoffs. So if the regular season gets scrapped, we won't see Vinsanity in an NBA uniform again.

If he's done, he finishes as one of only five players with at least 25,000 points, 6,500 rebounds, 4,700 assists, 800 blocks and 1,500 steals. The others: Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, LeBron James and Kevin Garnett.

The staying power (only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Robert Parish played more career games than Carter's 1,541) of a player who entered the league with otherworldly athleticism as his primary skill is astounding. Carter lasted 22 seasons by altering his game, embracing a role-player's identity and exhibiting the kind of veteran professionalism that made him attractive to championship-chasers and rebuilding teams alike.

If anyone deserved to poetically punctuate his final NBA moment, it was him.

Don't forget a couple of other longtime notables who might also have played their final games: Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford.

Anthony was out of the league until catching on with the Portland Trail Blazers on a minimum deal in November. He averaged 15.3 points per game on 51.7 percent true shooting—his most efficient scoring season since leaving the New York Knicks in 2017. With Portland unlikely to make the playoffs—even if there are a few regular-season games left—the 35-year-old 10-time All-Star might be done too.

Earlier in March, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Crawford was in shape and still desirous of continuing his career. But the three-time Sixth Man of the Year hadn't found a team in 2019-20, and it's hard to imagine his odds of signing somewhere will increase with the suspension.

Luminaries step away from the game at the end of every year, but it's jarring that a few may be forced to call it a career early.