MLS to Remain Suspended Until at Least May 10 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Major League Soccer will remain suspended until at least May 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Thursday:

"MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates.

"Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations."

The season was originally put on hold for 30 days until March 30, but the suspension has been extended in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which has banned gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

