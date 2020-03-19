Tom Brady Rumors: QB Taking Physical in New York After Agreeing to Bucs Contract

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly taking his physical in New York on Thursday after agreeing to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Due to restrictions that have been put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brady was unable to take his physical with the Bucs' team doctor.

While the exact terms of Brady's deal with the Buccaneers aren't yet known, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brady is expected to earn roughly $30 million per year.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady made the shocking decision to join the Bucs at the age of 42.

While Brady has yet to explain the rationale, a lack of offensive support in New England may have played a role in his decision. With slot receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White as his only reliable pass-catchers last season, Brady struggled to the tune of a 60.8 percent completion percentage, 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Pats went 11-5 and won the AFC East for the 11th consecutive year despite the fact that Brady had his worst production in years, but they fell to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, which spelled the end of Brady's magical run in New England.

Brady joins the Bucs as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time with 14 Pro Bowl nods, six Super Bowl wins, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards to his credit.

The future Hall of Famer will replace Jameis Winston, who had the dubious distinction last season of becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.

It can be argued that the Bucs won't be quite as explosive with Brady as they were with Winston since the former has a more methodical approach, but with Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin giving him two top-flight weapons, Brady should still be in line for a great year.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that the offense could no longer afford to make so many mistakes, and there may be no quarterback better at limiting mistakes than TB12.

Brady has a tough task ahead of him since he is joining a team that went 7-9 last season and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007, but there are plenty of quality pieces in place, and Brady's presence should make the Bucs a threat to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.