Claudio Marchisio Told Paul Pogba 'He Was Wrong' to Rejoin Manchester United

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Claudio Marchisio has said he advised Paul Pogba "he was wrong" to return to Manchester United in 2016, adding he'd be very happy to see his former Juventus team-mate move back to Turin.

Pogba first left United on a free transfer in 2012 when he joined the Bianconeri, but he re-signed for the Red Devils four years later for a club-record £89 million fee.

Marchisio told Tuttosport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he was against Pogba moving back to Old Trafford at the time and recommended a transfer to La Liga instead:

"I would be very happy [if he re-signed for Juventus]. I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester, and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.

"Having said that, his return would be extremely positive, Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and pampers him the most.

"And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle: He is a great professional."

Pogba hasn't featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side since Boxing Day after suffering a recurrence of an ankle injury, though he's largely failed to live up to expectations in his second stint at the club. His only two trophies at United are the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup double they won in 2017.

The midfielder won eight titles in Turin—four successive Serie A triumphs, two Coppa Italia crowns and two Italian Super Cups—and Juventus wished their former star a happy 27th birthday on Sunday:

Marchisio, 34, joined the Juventus academy in 1993 and spent 25 years at the club before joining Zenit St. Petersburg, but he terminated his contract early and announced his retirement in October 2019. The Bianconeri legend was still a prominent member of the team for almost all of Pogba's tenure in Turin.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, told Marca (h/t Goal) on Thursday that he will attempt to bring "a great footballer" to Real Madrid this summer, inevitably drawing links that Pogba is a possibility.

Raiola continues to insist the playmaker is committed to United for the time being. However, he told La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia) in December he "wouldn't bring any one [of his clients]" to Old Trafford in future, adding: "Paul needs a team and club like the Juventus team he played in."

The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel reported earlier in March that Pogba is now open to signing a new long-term contract at Old Trafford and is excited by the prospect of linking up with Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

The Athletic's Andy Mitten told Talk of The Devils he envisioned a new future for Pogba in United's midfield:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has a little less than 18 months remaining on his current contract, though United retain the option to extend his deal by 12 months.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said in May 2018 that he felt Pogba's success at Juventus was somewhat exaggerated while admitting the player is "naturally more talented" than he was, via Hayters TV:

Maurizio Sarri would likely welcome the chance to work with the Frenchman, while Juve will also be wary that Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira's contracts are each set to expire in June 2021.

Juventus proved with the €100 million signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 that they have substantial spending capability, but the club would almost definitely have to beat that figure in order to re-sign Pogba.