Lakers' Kyle Kuzma to Donate Meals to Senior Citizens in Flint Amid Coronavirus

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is giving back to his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old announced Wednesday night he is partnering with the Flint, Michigan, YMCA to donate meals to seniors being affected by the coronavirus, according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

Oram relayed that Kuzma's program with the YMCA "will provide dinner and a snack nightly starting March 23 and will run at least six weeks" and is expected to provide over 550 meals weekly.

The Lakers announced Saturday the organization had created a fund to financially support hourly staff at the Staples Center:

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The hiatus began following March 11's slate of games.