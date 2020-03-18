Ex Raiders S Karl Joseph, Browns Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 19, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 29: Karl Joseph #42 of the Oakland Raiders is seen during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are adding to their secondary by agreeing to terms with safety Karl Joseph

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for one year. Joseph's salary has not yet been announced.   

Pro Football Focus ranked Joseph as the 35th-best safety in 2019.

The 2016 14th overall pick out of West Virginia was a second-team All-American in college, but he hasn't exactly lived up to the standards of a first-rounder in the NFL. 

Las Vegas declined the fifth-year option on Joseph's contract before the 2019 season began, so he's had all year to show potential suitors what he's capable of. However, a foot injury suffered in Week 10 cost him the rest of the year and forced the Raiders to place him on injured reserve.

In the nine games he did start in 2019, Joseph recorded 49 total tackles, three pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery while playing 55 percent of Oakland's defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Joseph has played more than 60 percent of his team's defensive snaps just once, back when he was on the field for 83 percent in 2017. The biggest reason for that has been health. Various injuries have limited the safety in all but that one season. He played 12 games in 2016, 15 in 2017 and 13 in 2018 before his foot injury cost him the chance to reach double-digit contests for the fourth consecutive year. 

In Cleveland, Joseph can look to get back on track and help the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Cleveland has remained active this offseason, landing offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich. 

Video Play Button

As the Browns continue their rebuild, Joseph has one year to prove he's worth keeping around.

