Zlatan Ibrahimovic Launches Fundraiser for Coronavirus Relief in Italy

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to aid Italian hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The AC Milan striker set up a donation page and pledged €100,000 (£92,828) in the effort to help the medical response in northern Italy.



Ibrahimovic explained on Instagram (h/t BBC Sport) why he set up the page and urged fellow athletes to donate in order to "kick this virus away."

"Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love.

"I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

"Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them."

Ibrahimovic returned to play for Milan last December after completing a spell with Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

The Swede has previously featured for Juventus and Inter Milan, with the striker achieving great success in the north of the country, which has been severely affected by the unfolding pandemic.

The fundraising page had raised €143,670 in its first nine hours after being created by the 38-year-old.

Leagues across Europe have been suspended since the coronavirus outbreak. The Italian government officially suspended all sporting events on March 9 and will not resume before April 3.