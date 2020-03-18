Dodgers Minor Leaguer Connor Joe Undergoes Surgery for Testicular Cancer

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe announced on Instagram Wednesday that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer Tuesday.

"After some tests and visits with doctors, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer," he wrote in the caption. "The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now."

Joe was a nonroster invitee for the Dodgers spring training squad but left the team three weeks ago for what he called "personal matters."

The 27-year-old was a Rule 5 pick last offseason and saw eight games in the majors with the San Francisco Giants, but he was returned to the Dodgers after going 1-for-15 at the plate.

He played 105 games for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers producing a .300 batting average with 15 home runs and 68 RBI.

Joe provided a message to fans in his Instagram post:

"I recognize the road ahead may be challenging and uncomfortable at times, but God is good and I am staying positive for a quick and full recovery. I am extremely grateful for my wonderful family, friends, the Dodgers organization and teammates for their incredible love and support during this difficult time. Although we tend to shy away from these topics, I am sharing my journey in the hope that this brings more awareness to Men’s Health, and can help others as a result."

Spring training games were eventually canceled shortly after Joe left the team amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the major and minor league regular seasons postponed.