John Cena Pays for Retired Veteran's Groceries at Publix in Florida

WWE Superstar and movie star John Cena did a good deed for a Vietnam veteran during a trip to the grocery store Monday.

The daughter of veteran Charles "Bud" Phillips, Stefanie Phillips, shared the story of Cena paying her father's grocery bill at Publix in Land O' Lakes, Florida, with Leena Tailor of ET Online on Tuesday:

"My dad was behind him in the checkout line. They were chatting and John thanked my dad for his service [after] seeing his SeaBees hat. John secretly paid for all of his groceries. My dad didn't even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, 'John paid for your groceries.' The bill was around $100.

"My dad is a retired Vietnam veteran [and] a widow. We lost my mom five years ago unexpectedly [after] they were married almost 50 years. So, as you can imagine, not too much these days make him smile as big as he did in that picture. That's what so special about this moment. A simple act of kindness brightened his day. Along with his family seeing that smile on his face!"

Additionally, another one of Phillips' family members posted a selfie of Cena and Phillips on Reddit.

The 42-year-old Cena has long been a charitable person, especially when it comes to the military and children, as evidenced by his involvement in WWE's Tribute to the Troops campaign and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena has parlayed a legendary WWE career into a great deal of success in Hollywood, including roles in The Marine, Bumblebee and F9, which is the latest iteration of the Fast & Furious movie series.

The 16-time world champion is still involved with WWE as well, and he will be part of WrestleMania 36 in two weeks when he faces "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

