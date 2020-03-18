Rams Sign Starting OL Austin Blythe to 1-Year Contract in NFL Free Agency

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced they agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Austin Blythe on Wednesday to a one-year deal.

Blythe offers the Rams versatility, as he's played both guard positions, starting last season at right guard before moving to center in Week 10 when Brian Allen was lost for the year with a knee injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

