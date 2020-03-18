DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: New Texans Contract Requested Before Cardinals Trade

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly traded away DeAndre Hopkins on Monday in a surprising move, and details are emerging about what caused the deal.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the receiver wanted a new contract worth $18 million to $20 million per year and was willing to hold out until he got it.

Michael Irvin also said Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up that there was a "power struggle" between Hopkins and head coach Bill O'Brien:

"Coach O'Brien thought he had too much influence in the locker room," Irvin said.

The coach reportedly called a personal meeting to discuss the situation with Hopkins, something O'Brien said he hadn't done since coaching Aaron Hernandez with the New England Patriots.

The Texans then dealt Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals along with a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Hopkins is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 for the third straight year after totaling 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, other receivers have surpassed the five-year, $81 million extension he signed in 2017.

Per Spotrac, his $12.5 million cap hit for 2020 ranks 16th in the NFL.

It's unclear if he will seek a new deal with the Cardinals, but the Texans apparently weren't willing to work with him with three years remaining on his contract.

Houston also traded away Jadeveon Clowney last offseason after a contract-related holdout.