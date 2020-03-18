Florentino Perez Issues Open Letter to Real Madrid Fans Amid Coronavirus

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has issued an open letter to the club's fans amid the coronavirus pandemic urging them "to remain strong and united in our values."

Posted on the club's official website, the letter explained the club have suspended training and matches across the board, as well as cancelling all activities at its facilities, Real Madrid City and the Real Madrid Foundation, and closing membership offices and tours of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez went on to urge fans to comply with authorities by "remaining at home," and finished with the promise that "we will enjoy Real Madrid again with the same passion and the same dreams as always."

Spain is the second-worst affected country in Europe from the coronavirus behind only Italy.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,178 cases of the virus in the country, and 491 deaths, per CNN.

As with all other football across Europe, La Liga has been suspended:

The initial suspension would see action resume for the matchday beginning April 4, but it is all but guaranteed the shutdown will be continued.

Real have been left sitting two points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga with 11 matches to play:

Meanwhile, they are trailing 2-1 to Manchester City in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after giving up a 1-0 lead in the opening leg of the tie at the Bernabeu.

The return leg at the Etihad Stadium was scheduled to take place on Tuesday before UEFA confirmed the postponement of all upcoming Champions League and UEFA Europa League fixtures.