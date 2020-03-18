Florentino Perez Issues Open Letter to Real Madrid Fans Amid Coronavirus

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 05: : President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez attends during the signing of the sponsorship agreement between Real Madrid CF and Mahou 5 Estrellas at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on March 05, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. at Bernabeu on March 05, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)
Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has issued an open letter to the club's fans amid the coronavirus pandemic urging them "to remain strong and united in our values." 

Posted on the club's official website, the letter explained the club have suspended training and matches across the board, as well as cancelling all activities at its facilities, Real Madrid City and the Real Madrid Foundation, and closing membership offices and tours of the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Perez went on to urge fans to comply with authorities by "remaining at home," and finished with the promise that "we will enjoy Real Madrid again with the same passion and the same dreams as always."

Spain is the second-worst affected country in Europe from the coronavirus behind only Italy.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,178 cases of the virus in the country, and 491 deaths, per CNN.

As with all other football across Europe, La Liga has been suspended:

Video Play Button

The initial suspension would see action resume for the matchday beginning April 4, but it is all but guaranteed the shutdown will be continued.

Real have been left sitting two points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga with 11 matches to play:

Meanwhile, they are trailing 2-1 to Manchester City in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after giving up a 1-0 lead in the opening leg of the tie at the Bernabeu. 

The return leg at the Etihad Stadium was scheduled to take place on Tuesday before UEFA confirmed the postponement of all upcoming Champions League and UEFA Europa League fixtures.

Related

    Real Madrid competing with Juventus for Santos striker

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid competing with Juventus for Santos striker

    The Real Champs
    via The Real Champs

    La Liga President Confident the League Will Resume

    If they don't, should the league hand Barca the title?

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    La Liga President Confident the League Will Resume

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Zidane to Feature on Vanity Fair Front Cover

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Zidane to Feature on Vanity Fair Front Cover

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Remembering Marcelo’s First Real Madrid Appearance

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Remembering Marcelo’s First Real Madrid Appearance

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid