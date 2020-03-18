Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan Talks Training at Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has given insight into training at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 3 following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In an interview with Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, Gundogan said: "We all have an individual training plan, and I can also use the gym at home, so keeping fit isn't a problem for me, to be honest. Yes, I really miss having a ball at my feet, but I don't think the break is going to affect me too much. I will keep fit."

When asked if manager Pep Guardiola was setting the players "homework," he added: "[Laughs] We're all connected on WhatsApp, and we're giving daily updates, talking about news. Then each one of us has their individual work plan. That's it, we can't do much else right now. But we're all connected to keep ourselves in the loop."

Aside from training, Gundogan has found other ways to occupy his time while at home:

On Tuesday, UEFA announced that the 2020 European Championship will be postponed until 2021 and stated its intention for the club season to be completed before June 30.

ESPN's Dale Johnson noted the difficulties clubs might face in restarting football in the coming months given the need to self-isolate:

To make matters more difficult for City in particular, they potentially have a lot of games left to play before June 30:

The Sky Blues have 10 Premier League matches remaining this season, and they're still in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola's side are away at Newcastle United in the quarter-final of the former, while in the latter they have a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after one leg of their last-16 tie.

Per the Mirror's Chris Kitching, there have been 2,626 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with a death toll of 72, although there are estimated to be around 55,000 people infected.

Worldwide, over 7,900 people have died, and there have been in excess of 198,000 confirmed cases, per CNN.