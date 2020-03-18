Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan Talks Training at Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 26: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has given insight into training at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 3 following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In an interview with Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, Gundogan said: "We all have an individual training plan, and I can also use the gym at home, so keeping fit isn't a problem for me, to be honest. Yes, I really miss having a ball at my feet, but I don't think the break is going to affect me too much. I will keep fit."

When asked if manager Pep Guardiola was setting the players "homework," he added: "[Laughs] We're all connected on WhatsApp, and we're giving daily updates, talking about news. Then each one of us has their individual work plan. That's it, we can't do much else right now. But we're all connected to keep ourselves in the loop."

Aside from training, Gundogan has found other ways to occupy his time while at home:

On Tuesday, UEFA announced that the 2020 European Championship will be postponed until 2021 and stated its intention for the club season to be completed before June 30.

Video Play Button

ESPN's Dale Johnson noted the difficulties clubs might face in restarting football in the coming months given the need to self-isolate:

To make matters more difficult for City in particular, they potentially have a lot of games left to play before June 30:

The Sky Blues have 10 Premier League matches remaining this season, and they're still in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola's side are away at Newcastle United in the quarter-final of the former, while in the latter they have a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after one leg of their last-16 tie.

Per the Mirror's Chris Kitching, there have been 2,626 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with a death toll of 72, although there are estimated to be around 55,000 people infected.

Worldwide, over 7,900 people have died, and there have been in excess of 198,000 confirmed cases, per CNN.

Related

    Man City Squad Using WhatsApp to Update Pep

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Man City Squad Using WhatsApp to Update Pep

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Man City and Man Utd Fan Foodbank Groups Team Up

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Man City and Man Utd Fan Foodbank Groups Team Up

    via men

    Leboeuf: Van Dijk 'More Complete' Than Vidic

    Which centre-back would you have on your team?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leboeuf: Van Dijk 'More Complete' Than Vidic

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Reporr: PSG, Man City, Juventus Want Aouar

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Reporr: PSG, Man City, Juventus Want Aouar

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia