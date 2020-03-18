Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Free-Agent Signings

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' major offseason decisions appear to be done.

Dallas secured Amari Cooper on a long-term deal during the NFL's legal tampering period and handed out the franchise tag to Dak Prescott.

Cooper agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal, which includes $60 million in guaranteed money, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There is still work to be done on a long-term commitment for Prescott, but at the moment the Cowboys are reportedly making some smaller moves with the start of free agency on the horizon Wednesday.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys "expressed interest" in re-signing kicker Kai Forbath and Greg Zuerlein "is on their radar."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported a potential exit from the roster, as he said the Cowboys will not be picking up the option for offensive tackle Cam Fleming.

Cowboys Linked With Pair of Kickers

The Cowboys used Forbath and Brett Maher for their kicking responsibilities in 2019.

Forbath made all 10 of the field goals he attempted in three games in a Cowboys uniform.

In the last two seasons, he is 15-for-16 on field goals for a trio of teams. He also kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 and the New England Patriots in 2019.

The 32-year-old made $164,118 with the Cowboys in 2019, and he has not made more than $775,000 in a single season.

Zuerlein would likely be a more expensive option, but he could also be the most reliable kicker the Cowboys are chasing.

In seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Zuerlein went 201-for-245 on field goals and 264-for-270 on PATs.

The unrestricted free agent is coming off a season in which he earned $2,325,000 in base salary.

Zuerlein could be the more intriguing option to the Cowboys because he has kicked on a regular basis lately, but Forbath would be the better choice if they need to fit a kicker into the salary cap budget.

Cam Fleming's Option Reportedly Declined

Fleming made $1 million in each of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.

The 27-year-old made 14 appearances in 2019, but he only started three contests.

With Tyron Smith and La'el Collins locking down the flanks of the offensive line, a path to the starting lineup may have been difficult to forge for Fleming.

The former New England Patriots offensive tackle might be able to find a spot on another NFL roster as a backup offensive lineman.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported the New York Giants are "looking at affordable options at right tackle and center."

Fleming was not specifically mentioned in the report, but he would fit the profile of what the Giants are after.

At some point, Dallas will have to ink another offensive tackle to a deal, or take a young lineman in the 2020 NFL draft to ensure it has depth behind its starters.

