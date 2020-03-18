Browns Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Anthony Harris Trade

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the busiest teams during the NFL legal tampering window, but they still have to address a defensive need.

The AFC North side has to bolster its secondary, and it may look to a trade to fill that void.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns "are a exploring a trade for Vikings safety Anthony Harris."

Cabot shed some more light on what the possible negotiations could look like:

"But another source close to the situation says it will take at least a third-round pick to land him and probably a second, which is likely more than the Browns want to give up. They’d also have to sign him to a blockbuster deal, and the pricetag is likely too high," Cabot said.

Minnesota opted to use the franchise tag on the 28-year-old safety, which will give him a base salary of $11,441,000.

While a potential Harris trade could come at a high cost, it might make sense for the Browns since he has a relationship with new head coach Kevin Stefanski from his time on the Vikings coaching staff.

Regardless of what the relationship is between the two parties, the money has to make sense for a deal to happen.

After agreeing to deals with tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and quarterback Case Keenum, Cleveland might not have enough cash to accommodate Harris' demands.

Hooper's deal is worth $44 million over four years, with $23 million guaranteed, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure.



Almost half of Conklin's $42 million deal will be paid out in the first of three seasons. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns will pay the offensive lineman $20 million in 2020.

Keenum is scheduled to join the AFC North squad on a three-year deal worth $18 million that has a $10 million guarantee, according to Schefter.

A hefty price tag to acquire Harris likely will not fit inside the Browns' current salary cap.

The Browns have also been linked with Chris Harris Jr., but they could face stiff competition for his signature.

Sports7Denver's Troy Renck mentioned the Browns as one of 10 potential suitors for the safety, while ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets were "among teams showing interest" in Harris.

If the Browns are priced out of the safety market, they could try to select LSU's Grant Delpit or Alabama's Xavier McKinney with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Cleveland could also wait until the second round to target Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. if it wants to target another prospect at No. 10.

No matter what the final decision is, the Browns need help at safety after releasing Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall hit free agency.

At the moment, the Browns have three safeties under contract for 2020 and all of them make under $1 million.

Finding a complement to the cornerback group led by Denzel Ward is vital for the passing defense to continue to thrive. It gave up the seventh-fewest passing yards last season.

