Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1M Meals to Seattle Community Amid Coronavirus

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are donating one million meals to the local Seattle community via Food Lifeline, a non-profit that provides food to food banks in Western Washington.

Per CNN.com, there were at least 1,714 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of 6:31 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Per the New York Times, a total of 894 cases have occurred in Washington state alone as of 10:26 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

