Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1M Meals to Seattle Community Amid Coronavirus

Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1M Meals to Seattle Community Amid CoronavirusMarch 18, 2020
In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are donating one million meals to the local Seattle community via Food Lifeline, a non-profit that provides food to food banks in Western Washington.
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time https://t.co/i2oJnQoOgb
Per CNN.com, there were at least 1,714 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of 6:31 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Per the New York Times, a total of 894 cases have occurred in Washington state alone as of 10:26 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
