Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1M Meals to Seattle Community Amid Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 18, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive for the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Joy Asico/AP Images for NFL)
Joy Asico/Associated Press

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are donating one million meals to the local Seattle community via Food Lifeline, a non-profit that provides food to food banks in Western Washington.  

Per CNN.com, there were at least 1,714 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of 6:31 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Per the New York Times, a total of 894 cases have occurred in Washington state alone as of 10:26 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

     

