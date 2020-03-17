NBA's Mike Bass Hopes Players Making Coronavirus Results Public Raises Awareness

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 04: A general view of NBA basketballs before the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards at the Moda Center on March 04, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass hopes the number of NBA players who have tested positive for the coronavirus will help spread awareness about the pandemic.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne shared his statement:

"Public health authorities and team doctors have been concerned that, given NBA players' direct contact with each other and close interactions with the general public, in addition to their frequent travel, they could accelerate the spread of the virus. Following two players testing positive last week, others were tested and five additional players tested positive. Hopefully, by these players choosing to make their test results public, they have drawn attention to the critical need for young people to follow CDC recommendations in order to protect others, particularly those with underlying health conditions and the elderly."

According to Madeline Holcombe and Dakin Andone of CNN, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested any gathering featuring more than 50 people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks as a way of slowing the coronavirus' spread.

As of Tuesday, the World Health Organization confirmed more than 184,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus, which has led to more than 7,500 deaths.

Multiple NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Video Play Button

The league ultimately decided to suspend its current season after Gobert tested positive, a move that preceded the suspension of the NHL and MLS seasons, the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the postponement of the Masters, among a number of other developments in the sports world.

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium he tested positive.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."

Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press reported Durant was one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive.

Related

    Kevin Durant Has COVID-19

    Nets star confirms to Shams he's feeling fine after testing positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kevin Durant Has COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Testing for COVID-19

    After Nets' positive results, players will be tested on Wednesday and placed in 14-day quarantine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Testing for COVID-19

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    4 Nets Players Have COVID-19

    Brooklyn releases statement after four players test positive for the coronavirus.

    Update: Shams confirms one of the players is Kevin Durant

    NBA logo
    NBA

    4 Nets Players Have COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Could Be Back Before July 🍿

    Owners have 'hope' of restarting season/playoffs in July after meeting with health experts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Could Be Back Before July 🍿

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report