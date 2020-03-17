Todd Gurley Trade Rumors: Buccaneers Interest 'Has Some Reality to It' Amid FA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tom Brady may not be the last big name the Tampa Bay Buccaneers add to their offense.

According to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, "the Todd Gurley buzz has some reality to it" when it comes to the NFC South team.

Lammey's report comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Tampa Bay reached an agreement with Brady for the future Hall of Famer to be its next quarterback.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reported Gurley's name "is coming up in trade talks" on Monday. He also wrote in December, "Gurley's high salary and declining production may make him a cap casualty."

According to Spotrac, the Georgia product is not scheduled for unrestricted free agency until 2024. While he has a potential out in 2022, he is scheduled to make approximately $7.5 million in base salary alone in 2023.

It wasn't long ago that Gurley was on the short list of the best offensive players in the league.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and tallied more than 1,100 rushing yards in each of those three seasons. He was also the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and a driving force behind the Rams' run to the Super Bowl during the 2018 campaign.

However, he had just four carries in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints and 10 carries for 35 yards in the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. He also followed those efforts with a career-worst 857 rushing yards in 2019.

Still, Gurley is just 25 years old and not that far removed from a dominant stretch of football. He would also have plenty of running room available in Tampa Bay considering opposing defenses couldn't afford to stack the box with Brady throwing to the wide receiver combination of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The formula for a bounce-back effort would be in place with the Buccaneers.