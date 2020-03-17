Woj: Ex-US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Gave NBA Hope of Playing Before July

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 17, 2020

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NBA may be able to resume play before July if things begin to break right with the spread of the coronavirus.  

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA's Board of Governors spoke with former United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who told owners of the catastrophic potential of the pandemic but also gave them "hope" the season could resume by the summer. 

   

