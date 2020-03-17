Woj: Ex-US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Gave NBA Hope of Playing Before July

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NBA may be able to resume play before July if things begin to break right with the spread of the coronavirus.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA's Board of Governors spoke with former United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who told owners of the catastrophic potential of the pandemic but also gave them "hope" the season could resume by the summer.

