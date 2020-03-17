Jets Rumors: Alex Lewis, Connor McGovern Sign Contracts as NY Focuses On OL

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Connor McGovern #60 of the Denver Broncos walks in the bench area during a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Having already agreed to a deal with left tackle George Fant, the New York Jets will sign two more offensive linemen this offseason.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported the team agreed to re-sign guard Alex Lewis on a three-year, $18.6 million deal. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, center Connor McGovern also agreed to a three-year pact, worth $27 million.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter reported Monday that Fant will put pen to paper on a three-year, $30 million contract.

    

