Derek Watt Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Steelers; Joins Brother T.J.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback Derek Watt worth $9.75 million, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

He joins brother T.J. Watt, who was a first-team All-Pro last season with the Steelers and has 34.5 sacks in three seasons in the NFL. Third brother J.J. Watt remains with the Houston Texans.

Derek Watt had spent his entire four-year career with the Chargers until hitting free agency.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, his $3.25 million annual salary is more than T.J. will make from the Steelers in 2020.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Derek had appeared in all 64 regular-season games since entering the league and had been a reliable blocker for Melvin Gordon III and Austin Ekeler in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old doesn't see a lot of touches—just 19 carries and 10 receptions in four years—but he scored his first touchdown in 2019. He also had six first-down rushes on seven carries.

With former Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix missing all but three games last season due to a knee injury, the Steelers are looking for more reliability at the position going into 2020.

On the other hand, Watt has never played more than 15 percent of offensive snaps in a single season, per Pro Football Reference.

Pittsburgh also rarely used a fullback last season, only going in 21 personnel (two running backs) on 8 percent of plays in 2019, per Sharp Football.

The latest signing could cause the offense to move back toward power football in the future.