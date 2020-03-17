John Obi Mikel Leaves Trabzonspor Amid Concerns About the Coronavirus

TF-Images/Getty Images

John Obi Mikel has parted company with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor after expressing his concerns about the coronavirus.

The former Nigeria international said on Saturday he was unhappy with Turkish football's decision to continue play during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's left the six-time champions by mutual consent.

According to Daniel Davis for MailOnline, the former Chelsea midfielder has given up the remainder of his deal in order to leave. The player's contract had 18 months remaining after he joined last summer.

Mikel had posted his thoughts about the pandemic on Instagram: "There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don't want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones at this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times."

Trabzonspor are currently top of the league and could win their first top-flight title since 1983-84. Mikel has featured in 19 Super Lig games this season, consistently starting for coach Huseyin Cimsir.

Galatasaray's Radamel Falcao supported Mikel's stance, replying to his post (h/t Goal): "You are right John. Life is more important than football."

Mikel's comments came before Sunday's league match with Istanbul Basaksehir, and he wasn't included in the squad for the 1-1 draw.

The Super Lig's decision has bucked the trend in European football, with all the major leagues halting fixtures during the pandemic.

All major sports have been hit with cancellations since the outbreak, and governing bodies are preparing strategies in order to complete their calendars.

Mikel is now free to find a new team. The two-time Premier League winner remains a solid defensive midfielder, and he can still do a job for a club looking to add experience.