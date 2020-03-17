Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys Safety Jeff Heath Agrees to Contract with Las Vegas

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and safety Jeff Heath reportedly agreed Tuesday to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Heath, who will turn 29 years old in May, has played his entire seven-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. He's been a starter for the past three seasons, amassing four interceptions, 17 passes defended and 167 tackles in 44 games.

Heath was scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Heath addition is another symbol of the waves of change in Las Vegas and Dallas.

Per Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News, Heath was the third ex-Cowboy to agree to join the Raiders alongside tight end Jason Witten and defensive tackle Maliek Collins, all of whom started for Dallas in 2019.

Furthermore, it continued a significant defensive overhaul for Las Vegas, which reportedly agreed to deals with linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as well.

As for the Cowboys, they've also lost defensive end Robert Quinn and defensive back Byron Jones to the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, according to David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

As for Heath, the Raiders reportedly beat out a handful of suitors, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, including the Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants.