Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys Safety Jeff Heath Agrees to Contract with Las Vegas

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 17, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeff Heath #38 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and safety Jeff Heath reportedly agreed Tuesday to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Heath, who will turn 29 years old in May, has played his entire seven-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. He's been a starter for the past three seasons, amassing four interceptions, 17 passes defended and 167 tackles in 44 games.

Heath was scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Heath addition is another symbol of the waves of change in Las Vegas and Dallas.

Per Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News, Heath was the third ex-Cowboy to agree to join the Raiders alongside tight end Jason Witten and defensive tackle Maliek Collins, all of whom started for Dallas in 2019.

Furthermore, it continued a significant defensive overhaul for Las Vegas, which reportedly agreed to deals with linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as well.

As for the Cowboys, they've also lost defensive end Robert Quinn and defensive back Byron Jones to the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, according to David Helman of DallasCowboys.com.

As for Heath, the Raiders reportedly beat out a handful of suitors, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, including the Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants.

Video Play Button

Related

    Steelers Signing FB Derek Watt

    T.J. Watt is hyped that the Steelers will be signing his brother

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Signing FB Derek Watt

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Signing Jason Witten

    Ex-Cowboys TE will sign 1-year, $4.75M deal with Vegas after 16 seasons in Dallas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Signing Jason Witten

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colts Signing Philip Rivers

    Indy agrees to 1-year, $25M deal with 8-time Pro Bowl QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Colts Signing Philip Rivers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Nothing seems unrealistic anymore

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report