Blaise Matuidi Diagnosed with Coronavirus; 2nd Juventus Player to Test Positive

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 02: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Blaise Matuidi of Juventus looks on prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Serie A giants released a statement on the club's official website detailing the midfielder's condition. 

Matuidi, who has been in "voluntary home isolation" since Wednesday, March 11, is said to be well and "asymptomatic."

The Frenchman is the second Juve player to test positive for the virus since the outbreak began. Centre-back Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19, was isolated and later revealed on Twitter (h/t BBC Sport) he was feeling "fine."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

