Blaise Matuidi Diagnosed with Coronavirus; 2nd Juventus Player to Test Positive

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Serie A giants released a statement on the club's official website detailing the midfielder's condition.

Matuidi, who has been in "voluntary home isolation" since Wednesday, March 11, is said to be well and "asymptomatic."

The Frenchman is the second Juve player to test positive for the virus since the outbreak began. Centre-back Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19, was isolated and later revealed on Twitter (h/t BBC Sport) he was feeling "fine."

