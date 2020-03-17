CM Punk Throws Shade at Reigns, Rock Praises Baszler; WWE Hall of Fame Buzz

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk Pokes Fun at Roman Reigns Following WrestleMania 36 Move

WWE announced Monday it was moving WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a break of at least eight weeks for events with at least 50 people to limit the spread of COVID-19, which made WrestleMania in Tampa unfeasible.

As part of the move to the Performance Center, WWE is prohibiting fans from attending WrestleMania 36. CM Punk used the opportunity to throw shade at Roman Reigns, who has garnered a divisive reaction at the pay-per-view in recent years.

Punk also hinted someone inside WWE would like for him to return to the ring:

Given the absence of fans and limited scale for the show, WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most surreal PPVs in WWE history.

The Rock Shouts out Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is set to face off with Raw women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Like everyone else on the card, Baszler has to make the most of a difficult situation when it comes to generating interest.

She tweeted Monday she'll be happy to compete in an empty venue because it won't "dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women's champion."

Bazler's Twitter promo caught the attention of The Rock:

The former NXT women's champion can't exactly talk people into the arena, but she highlighted how the unique circumstances allow wrestlers to provide a new experience to fans watching on the WWE Network.

Hall of Fame Ceremony Potentially Postponed Until SummerSlam

Along with WrestleMania 36's shift to Orlando, WWE canceled all of the public events for WrestleMania weekend. As a result, the Hall of Fame ceremony is on hold indefinitely.

Georgia Smith, daughter of 2020 inductee Davey Boy Smith, tweeted the promotion may be looking at the weekend of SummerSlam on Aug. 23 as the new tentative window:

SummerSlam would be a logical alternative.

It falls well beyond the current CDC recommendation and allows WWE a few months to see whether the coronavirus pandemic has de-escalated to the point where major celebrations are possible. SummerSlam has also become the second-biggest showcase on the wrestling calendar behind WrestleMania.