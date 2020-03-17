Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins 'Open' to Offers; Want 2nd-Round Pick

David Banks/Getty Images

Trent Williams will not be back in Washington next season, but the team is still trying to find a trade partner for the 31-year-old left tackle.

"Washington continues to be open for a trade of Trent Williams," CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported on Tuesday. "I'm told it's not a rigid second-round pick, though. Team is willing to work with a potential trade partner."

Williams was granted permission to seek a trade on March 5:

That came after the seven-time Pro Bowler reportedly informed the franchise he wanted a new contract or a trade:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Williams' contract demands appear to be the snag in finding a new home:

Williams sat out all of last season. He held out through the preseason and into the regular season until officially reporting to the team in early October to salvage his salary for the year. The Oklahoma product never had an intention to suit up for Washington in 2019 after expressing extreme displeasure in how the medical staff handled a growth on his scalp that was eventually removed last year:

"Trent is excited to resume his Pro Bowl career with a team interested in a player of his stature. We really appreciate and respect Dan Snyder for the chance to seek another opportunity," Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor, told The Athletic's Ben Standig earlier this month. "This isn't about a contract, but time for a change of scenery."

Williams has one more year on his five-year, $68 million contract. Per Spotrac, he is owed $12.5 million in base salary in 2020. Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo has the highest annual average salary in 2020 at $16.5 million.