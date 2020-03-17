Panthers' Updated Depth Chart After Teddy Bridgewater's Reported $60M Contract

Bill Feig/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly finalizing a deal for a new starting quarterback.

Hours after announcing they had given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, the Panthers were negotiating a three-year contract in the $60 million range with Teddy Bridgewater, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Bridgewater spent the last two seasons as the primary backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans. He started five games in 2019 when Brees went down with an injury, throwing for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions while leading the Saints to a 5-0 record.

Here is a look at the Panthers' updated offensive depth chart after Bridgewater's signing:

QB: Teddy Bridgewater / Cam Newton* / Will Grier / Kyle Allen

RB: Christian McCaffrey / Reggie Bonnafon / Jordan Scarlett

WR: DJ Moore / Curtis Samuel / Brandon Zylstra

TE: Ian Thomas

*Newton will be traded later this offseason.

Bridgewater's return to being a starter completes a journey that began with a career-threatening knee injury in 2016 that nearly led to an amputation. He missed the entire 2016 season and was limited to one game in 2017, leaving the Minnesota Vikings the following offseason to back up Brees.

While he'll be on the lower end of the compensation spectrum for starting quarterbacks, Bridgewater will arrive in Carolina with massive shoes to fill. Newton is one of the greatest players and by far the biggest star the franchise has ever seen.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Newton went on to make three Pro Bowls and won the 2015 MVP award while leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth. Based on his own social media comments, Newton's departure from Carolina is contentious at best.

If Bridgewater doesn't improve an offense that's been hampered by Newton's struggles with injuries in recent seasons, fans may not take long to wonder if the Panthers made the right decision.