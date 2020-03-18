Dak Prescott Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cowboys' Contract Offer, More

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Since the Dallas Cowboys slapped the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, the NFL world is certain he'll be returning to the team for the 2020 season.

At what price, however, remains a question.

Prescott is seeking a long-term deal, and no franchise quarterback comes cheap. While that's the nature of the position in today's NFL, Dallas is trying to save as many dollars as possible. Still, it seems Prescott and the Cowboys are making progress toward a deal.

"The Cowboys have offered quarterback Dak Prescott one of the largest contracts in NFL history, a source said," per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "The Cowboys' proposal to Prescott is more than what Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Philadelphia's Carson Wentz received in their extensions last year."

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract with $110 million guaranteed, and Wentz inked a four-year deal worth $128 million with $107 million guaranteed.

Watkins noted one obstacle in negotiations is Dallas wanting a five-year contract, while Prescott prefers a four-year deal.

From both perspectives, that divide is reasonable.

Prescott's side is taking a calculated risk, balancing long-term security while facilitating a future need for a long-term deal. Quarterback salaries continue to rise, and counterparts Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson will both sign a new contract in the relatively near future. Prescott's third contract could be enormous.

Dallas, meanwhile, wants to avoid that future negotiation as long as possible. If Prescott is worth an extension later in his career, it'll be even more expensive than the 2020 pact.

The one-year gap is a major discussion.

An important point to monitor is how players in recent years have expressed displeasure with the franchise tag. It's plausible that Prescott's side isn't happy the discussions reached this stage.

Though the tag became a necessary action so Prescott would not become a free agent, Dallas had time to complete a deal. ESPN's Chris Mortenson reported the Cowboys do not believe there is disrespect in the decision to tag Prescott.

Granted, that may ring hollow if they cannot agree to an extension.

But as negotiations continue, the most important point for Dallas remains: Prescott will be the quarterback in 2020. Now, it's a matter of how happy—and compensated—he'll be.

