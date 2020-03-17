Levine Toilolo Reportedly to Sign Giants Contract After 1 Season with 49ers

John McCoy/Getty Images

The New York Giants are reportedly set to sign tight end Levine Toilolo from the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed the news via Twitter on Tuesday:

Should the move go through, it will be Toilolo's fourth franchise in as many seasons, having previously played for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions before making the switch to San Francisco last year.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic believes it's a smart move for the Giants, as Toilolo will help fill the void left by the retirement of Rhett Ellison:



The 49ers used the 28-year-old as a blocking tight end, with his grade in this attribute ranked 26th in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Although Toilolo only made two catches last season, in the previous two campaigns, he showed he could be a useful receiver. In 2018 he made 21 catches with the Lions for 263 yards; in 2014 he made a career-high 31 grabs with Atlanta.

While San Francisco reached the Super Bowl last season, Toilolo played a minor role during the run, and it's not a shock to see him leave.

The Giants could utilize his receiving skills as they seek to give second-year quarterback Daniel Jones more options.

New York's roster is taking shape ahead of the free agency's official opening on Wednesday and April's NFL draft. On Monday, the Giants used their franchise tag on Leonard Williams, while defenders James Bradberry and Blake Martinez also agreed to sign with the team.