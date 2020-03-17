NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings' Anthony Harris Available After Getting Franchise Tag

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris is reportedly available for trade after receiving the franchise tag from the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Vikes are willing to deal Harris for a "mid-to-late round draft pick" when the new league year begins Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Virginia native is coming off a terrific 2019 season, where he tied for the league lead with six interceptions to go along with 60 total tackles, 11 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.

Harris continued that strong play in the playoffs, as he recorded an interception in the Vikings' victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round.

He received a strong 90.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for 2019.

Harris said Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com) he'd prefer to remain in Minnesota if all other factors were the same.

"Yeah, if all things were equal—looking at the organization from a standpoint top to bottom, from the owners down to the coaches down to the locker room and the culture they have. It's somewhere I'd definitely like to stay," he said. "I love Minneapolis, love the organization; it's a good city. The people there are really nice. It's very competitive, so I mean it has everything I want, and I'd definitely like to stay if possible."

The Vikings' asking price appears highly reasonable given Harris' production over the last two seasons and the limited risk associated with the one-year contract that comes with the franchise tag. He'll earn an estimated $11.4 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

Minnesota—which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported will receive four draft picks, including a 2020 first-rounder, from the Buffalo Bills as part of a blockbuster deal for wide receiver Stefon Diggs once trading reopens Wednesday—should be able to increase that pick stockpile by moving Harris.

The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys are among the teams in the market for a safety upgrade this offseason.