10 Star Matchups That Would Define 2020 NBA Playoffs As Is

While Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler are the headliners here, both are surrounded by outstanding supporting casts.

The Indiana Pacers were 30-17 before Oladipo made his season debut on Jan. 29, relying on the strength of All-Star Domantas Sabonis and the all-around play of Malcolm Brogdon.

Meanwhile, Butler is the heart and soul of the Miami Heat, guiding them to the league's seventh-best offense (112.2 rating) with the help of All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

This matchup wouldn't be as star-driven as others given the quality of depth on the rosters, but Oladipo and Butler would undoubtedly have the ball in their hands at the end of games.

Oladipo already proved his playoff chops while pushing LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the 2018 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, which marked the first time James had lost a first-round playoff game in six years and only time in his career he went to seven games in the first round.

Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his last four trips to the playoffs with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat would be his fourth different postseason team in the past four years.

While the two haven't played each other this year, Butler held Oladipo to only two shot attempts and zero points in 4:47 during two regular-season meetings in 2018-19.