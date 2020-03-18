10 Star Matchups That Would Define 2020 NBA Playoffs As Is

10 of 10

Associated Press

In this hypothetical Finals matchup, the reigning MVP and front-runner to repeat would meet the only player in the league with the chance to take it away from him.

The Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) and Los Angeles Lakers (49-14) have been the two best teams in the NBA all season, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see both in this year's Finals.

James and Antetokounmpo are 10 years apart, but you wouldn't be able to tell when the game starts. While Antetokounmpo should be hungry to cement his growing legacy with a championship, James has the pressure of improving his 3-6 Finals record and desire to win a title with all three franchises he's played for.

James is strong enough to keep Antetokounmpo out of the paint and make him settle for mid-range and outside jumpers far more than most defenders do, and he'll have some help with either Anthony Davis or Dwight Howard waiting near the rim. James has done a phenomenal job on the other All-Star captain this season, limiting him to 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting overall (20.0 percent), including 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from outside the arc.

The reigning MVP has had a tougher time defensively. In just 3:36, James went for 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting overall (57.1 percent) and 1-of-2 from deep.

While a long, drawn-out series may favor Antetokounmpo, it would be hard going against James' Finals experience and confidence knowing he no longer has to face a loaded Golden State Warriors squad for the first time in five Finals trips.

James vs. Antetokounmpo would draw tremendous ratings across the globe, setting the stage for what could be the best Finals since 2016.