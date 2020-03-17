Sergino Dest on Bayern Visit Amid Transfer Talk: 'It Wasn't That I Was Invited'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest has played down speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, saying a recent visit to the Allianz Arena was not in relation to any future transfer.

The United States international has been linked with the German champions previously and speculation intensified when he was pictured at Bayern's game with Hoffenheim in February, a match the Munich giants won 4-3 on home soil.

Dest was asked about the visit in a recent interview with Ajax Life (h/t Ryan Tomlich of Goal) and said he was curious to have a look around the Bavarian giants' home:

"I was there mainly because I have family there. I thought if Bayern is really going to get interested, I want to know a bit about how the club works. So I thought it would be nice to check it out. But it wasn’t that I was invited by Bayern, as suggested. There was nothing else behind it."

Dest is reportedly a major target for Bayern at the end of the season, and the 19-year-old looks set to be one of a number of Ajax starlets on the move in the summer:

Dest has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Amsterdam, having made his debut at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The teenager has since been able to establish himself in the side, offering a marauding presence from right-back. Dest's industry, intelligence and composure when he gets into dangerous areas makes him a major threat to opposition defences.

WhoScored.com noted earlier in the campaign that the United States international is one of the most creative players in the Dutch top flight:

In addition to the Eredivisie, Dest showed what he is capable of on the UEFA Champions League stage too:

Bayern have options at right-back in the form of Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard, although the attacking spark Dest provides would bring a different dimension to the team's forward forays. Kimmich has played more frequently in midfield under the management of Hansi Flick too.

At Ajax, Dest has had an excellent footballing education, and he is benefitting from getting regular minutes in the team this season. With that in mind, another season at least in Amsterdam would do no harm to his overall development.