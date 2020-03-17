Dak Prescott Rumors: Latest on Cowboys QB's Contract Talks Amid Franchise Tag

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott is a 26-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler who will be making $33 million after getting the exclusive franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys.

But neither Dallas nor the player should be satisfied with this deal, as both have higher, albeit differing, expectations.

As NFL.com's Jane Slater reported, negotiations centered around a higher annual salary than Jared Goff's groundbreaking contract with the Los Angeles Rams but with unequal hopes for the length of the deal.

While the tag's $33 million mark is just about at the annual rate of Goff's $134 million, four-year deal—it's clear the sides couldn't find a length consensus and opted for the short-term tag Band-Aid.

Slater noted Prescott "is leaning more toward a four-year deal" and "of course, the Cowboys want a lengthier deal." A four-year contract would have him entering free agency as a 30-year-old, primed for another, even bigger pay day should all things go as hoped.

With the quarterback market growing each season, Dallas understandably prefers a longer deal in which the team can lock its franchise's future down for as long as possible.

But the Goff comparisons don't stop at contract values. The Rams star's situation presents a cautionary tale that Dallas may be tempted into following by prioritizing a single season trial of Prescott instead of going all in.

Investing too much of your cap in a quarterback can provide limited returns if the rest of your team can't compensate when teams adapt to your offense. Goff's Rams went from 13-3 and a Super Bowl berth in 2018 to 9-7 and missing the playoffs in 2019 following his contract extension.

Prescott's Cowboys have already met their difficulties, even prior to a fat contract extension. As with Goff, Dallas dropped in wins from 2018 to 2019 (from 10 in 2018 to eight in 2019) while the quarterback's completion percentage slipped and his interceptions rose.

Unlike Goff, Prescott's touchdown numbers actually went up despite the down year, with the signal-caller posting a career-high 30 touchdowns in 2019.

For now, Prescott and Dallas are locked in for 2020. And, if all goes according to plan, the team will improve and the sides will renegotiate for a deal they're both happy with in 2021. But, should he regress under a new coach in 2020, he may end up elsewhere (or take a pay cut) the year after.