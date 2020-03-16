Redskins Rumors: Kendall Fuller Agrees to 4-Year, $40M Contract

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kendall Fuller is going back to where it started.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday night the 25-year-old cornerback has agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal with the Washington Redskins. The reported deal would become official once the new league year begins Wednesday with the free-agency window officially opening at 4 p.m. ET.

Fuller was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. The team traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for quarterback Alex Smith in March 2018.

Fuller's tenure with the Chiefs will be most remembered for his game-sealing interception with around one minute remaining in Super Bowl LIV:

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

Fuller was limited to 11 games during the regular season in 2019 after suffering a fractured thumb on Oct. 13 against the Houston Texans. He remained sidelined until Dec. 1. That came after Fuller played 15 regular-season games in 2018. Overall in Kansas City, he had two picks and 14 passes defended across 26 regular-season games (19 starts).

Washington will hope to get the Fuller it had before his departure. In 2017, the Virginia Tech product had a career-high four interceptions to go with 10 passes defended and 55 tackles (43 solo) in 16 games (six starts).

Fuller will pair with safety Landon Collins in Washington's secondary. The team ranked 18th in passing defense last season, allowing 238.9 yards per game, and tied for 12th with 13 interceptions.

Washington hired Ron Rivera, who has a defensive background, as its new head coach on New Year's Eve after going 3-13. The franchise owns the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft and is expected to focus again on defense by taking Chase Young, who set Ohio State's all-time record for sacks in a single season with 16.5 in 2019.