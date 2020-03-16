Report: Kentucky Derby 'Likely' to Be Postponed Until Sept. 5 Due to Coronavirus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: A general view of Maximum Security #7 and Country House #20 both being hotwalked while awaiting the outcome of a protest after the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Country House #20 was declared the winner after a stewards review disqualified Maximum Security #7. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Officials at Churchill Downs reportedly are planning to postpone the 2020 Kentucky Derby until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Louisville Courier Journal's Jason Frakes

The event traditionally occurs on the first Saturday of May, which falls on May 2 this year.

However, numerous sports leagues across the world have gone on hold in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

