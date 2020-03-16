Report: Kentucky Derby 'Likely' to Be Postponed Until Sept. 5 Due to Coronavirus

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Officials at Churchill Downs reportedly are planning to postpone the 2020 Kentucky Derby until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Louisville Courier Journal's Jason Frakes.

The event traditionally occurs on the first Saturday of May, which falls on May 2 this year.

However, numerous sports leagues across the world have gone on hold in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.