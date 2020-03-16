PFA Awards Ceremony 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The Professional Footballers' Association has announced it has made the decision to postpone the 2020 awards ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PFA explained in a statement that they were hopeful the ceremony could take place later in the year.

"The current situation does not lend itself to mass gatherings of this nature and given the uncertainty of when the current season might end and the potential threats to the health of our members and guests the event is not feasible at this time.

"We hope that by making this early decision it provides clarity moving forward and we hope to be in a position to reschedule the event later in the year."

The PFA awards were due to take place on April 26 at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse with a number of top individual prizes set to be handed out.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was named Player of the Year in 2019, beating Raheem Sterling to the award:

There was some consolation for Sterling, as he was named the Young Player of the Year.

There was also success for Arsenal Women forward Vivianne Miedema, who was named Player of the Year after a prolific season, while Manchester City's Georgia Stanway won Young Player of the Year.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were expected to supply the men's Player of the Year for a third consecutive season after successes for Mohamed Salah in 2018 and Van Dijk in 2019.

Captain Jordan Henderson was the favourite to take home the main prize after leading the Reds' title charge, with team-mate Sadio Mane and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also in contention.