Case Keenum, Browns Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $18M Contract in Free Agency

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with Case Keenum on Monday that includes $10 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Keenum made 10 appearances for the Washington Redskins in 2019, throwing for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In Cleveland, the 32-year-old will back up Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield fell short of expectations in 2019 and was a big part of the reason why the Browns only won six games. His completion rate fell from 63.8 percent to 59.4 percent, and his 21 interceptions were the second-most in the NFL.

The team's early moves this offseason seem to indicate the Browns will continue to build around Mayfield.

Jack Conklin's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to Schefter the Browns agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the offensive tackle. Tight end Austin Hooper also agreed to a four-year, $23 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Signing Keenum will be another way to aid Mayfield's development.

Keenum will be reuniting with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach when the signal-caller enjoyed a breakout season in 2017. He threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns and led Minnesota to within one win of the Super Bowl.

There's no question the honeymoon period between Mayfield and the Browns is over following his impressive rookie campaign. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner needs to deliver better results, or Cleveland could have a significant dilemma on its hands.

Should Stefanski determine a quarterback change is his only recourse, Keenum would be a solid short-term alternative.