Valencia Announce 35 Percent of Players, Staff Tested Have Coronavirus

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

VALENCIA, SPAIN - MARCH 10: (FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, A general view as Josip Ilicic of Atalanta closes down Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Valencia CF and Atalanta at Estadio Mestalla on March 10, 2020 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by UEFA - Handout via Getty Images)
UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

Spanish football club Valencia have announced 35 percent of their players and staff who have been tested for the coronavirus have returned a positive test. 

Los Che announced the news on Monday, adding all cases are asymptomatic and urging people to stay home and isolate themselves:

"Several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus amongst Valencia CF coaching staff and players have come back positive. All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan.

[…]

"Valencia CF would like to take this opportunity to insist that the population stay in their homes and strictly follow previously published hygiene and infection prevention measures. We also wish to express our confidence in our healthcare system and the recommendations by the Ministry of Health for those cases of coronavirus infection being treated with isolation."

Per sportswriter Sam Marsden, Valencia reported five cases on Sunday, noting the lack of symptoms highlights the importance of staying home even when feeling well:

The Spanish club traveled to Milan for a UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on February 19. Milan is the capital of Lombardy, one of the regions hit hardest by the virus.

Per CNN, Italy has the second-highest number of reported cases of and deaths from the virus, with 24,747 people infected so far.

The two clubs met again in Valencia on March 10 in an empty Estadio Mestalla. Atalanta beat Valencia 4-3 in a spectacular contest, capping off an 8-4 aggregate win to advance to the quarter-finals:

It was the last time either team was in action, with both La Liga and Serie A postponed while Spanish and Italian authorities deal with the crisis.

Related

    Dortmund Ultras to Aid Locals

    BVB fan group have offered shopping and courier services to at-risk locals during coronavirus outbreak

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Ultras to Aid Locals

    Goal
    via Goal

    Valencia confirm 35 per cent of their squad have coronavirus and blame game in Milan

    Valencia CF logo
    Valencia CF

    Valencia confirm 35 per cent of their squad have coronavirus and blame game in Milan

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Valencia CF confirm 35% of players and staff have coronavirus

    Valencia CF logo
    Valencia CF

    Valencia CF confirm 35% of players and staff have coronavirus

    Get Spanish Football News
    via Get Spanish Football News

    Report: Barca Closer Than Ever to Lautaro

    Pushing to make striker their star summer signing... but Man City and Chelsea are keen

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barca Closer Than Ever to Lautaro

    Lluís Miguelsanz
    via sport