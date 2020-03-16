Valencia Announce 35 Percent of Players, Staff Tested Have Coronavirus

UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

Spanish football club Valencia have announced 35 percent of their players and staff who have been tested for the coronavirus have returned a positive test.

Los Che announced the news on Monday, adding all cases are asymptomatic and urging people to stay home and isolate themselves:

"Several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus amongst Valencia CF coaching staff and players have come back positive. All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan.

[…]

"Valencia CF would like to take this opportunity to insist that the population stay in their homes and strictly follow previously published hygiene and infection prevention measures. We also wish to express our confidence in our healthcare system and the recommendations by the Ministry of Health for those cases of coronavirus infection being treated with isolation."

Per sportswriter Sam Marsden, Valencia reported five cases on Sunday, noting the lack of symptoms highlights the importance of staying home even when feeling well:

The Spanish club traveled to Milan for a UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on February 19. Milan is the capital of Lombardy, one of the regions hit hardest by the virus.

Per CNN, Italy has the second-highest number of reported cases of and deaths from the virus, with 24,747 people infected so far.

The two clubs met again in Valencia on March 10 in an empty Estadio Mestalla. Atalanta beat Valencia 4-3 in a spectacular contest, capping off an 8-4 aggregate win to advance to the quarter-finals:

It was the last time either team was in action, with both La Liga and Serie A postponed while Spanish and Italian authorities deal with the crisis.