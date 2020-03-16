Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns 'Not Looking' to Move On from WR

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns turned heads Monday when they reached an agreement with tight end Austin Hooper that makes him the NFL's highest-paid player at his position, per Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Silver of NFL Network, and they reportedly don't plan on trading away one of their top other offensive playmakers.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Browns are "not looking to move on" from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He noted the AFC North team views him "as a sizable (healthy) asset moving forward" and will not include him in any type of "fire-sale trade."

On the surface, it makes sense why Cleveland wouldn't want to trade Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler is only 27 years old and has finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his NFL six seasons. The only year he fell short was 2017, when he played only four games for the New York Giants before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

However, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported in December that Beckham was telling other players and coaches that he wanted out of Cleveland as the Browns scuffled to a 6-10 record.

Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and parted ways with general manager John Dorsey since then, and Robinson noted Monday that "things have been very positive for both him and the team since the regime change went down."

The Browns will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign with a loaded offense that now includes Beckham, Hooper, five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry and Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb around quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield will need to make strides after throwing 21 interceptions last year, but he will reportedly still have his No. 1 target getting open on the outside.