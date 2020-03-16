Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Donating 6K Meals to KC Community Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill will donate 6,000 meals to people affected by closures due to the coronavirus, and he has challenged several teammates to do the same.

The receiver announced on Instagram that he's partnering with Harvesters in Kansas City to donate the meals. Per TMZ, he called on the likes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and others to follow suit. Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter has already committed to it.

Mahomes shared Hill's message on Twitter, suggesting he will also follow his teammate's example and participate.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the United States has more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per CNN. Globally, more than 164,000 cases have been reported, and the latest death toll stands at 6,470.

Health officials have advised the use of social distancing to combat the spread, recommending a halt to gatherings of over 50 people. That could have major consequences for a variety of business and their workers:

Harvesters works to provide food to those who need it to get through the crisis in a partnership with Feeding America.

Several high-profile athletes across the world have pledged to help during the crisis. Manchester United's Paul Pogba used his 27th birthday to try to raise £27,000, a figure he will then double, per the Mirror's David McDonnell.

Per Jessica Golden of CNBC, the likes of Stephen Curry, Shaun White, Sir Nick Faldo, Michael Phelps, Jimmie Johnson, David Ortiz and Simone Biles are participating with a fundraiser tool called Athletes for Relief, raising money and urging fans to donate.