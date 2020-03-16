Report: Texans Traded DeAndre Hopkins to Avoid Restructuring Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gestures during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world on Monday, reportedly trading superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Per McClain, the reasoning behind the trade was that the Texans "didn't want to re-do Hopkins' contract with three years left."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

