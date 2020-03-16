Report: Texans Traded DeAndre Hopkins to Avoid Restructuring Contract

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world on Monday, reportedly trading superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Per McClain, the reasoning behind the trade was that the Texans "didn't want to re-do Hopkins' contract with three years left."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

