Juventus' Daniele Rugani Says He Doesn't Have Coronavirus Symptoms Despite Test

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has said he has not had coronavirus symptoms despite having tested positive for the virus.

The Italian champions announced that Rugani had been diganosed with coronavirus on March 11 and consequently stated that staff and players would self-isolate at home.

Rugani offered an update on his condition in an interview with the club's television channel (h/t Football Italia):

"I'm fine, I've been pretty good. I haven't had the symptoms you read about in the news. I was lucky despite it being a good hit, because I was the first in our environment to get it. I hope it will serve to raise awareness."

Rugani added, “I’m practically finished all of Netflix! I recommend ‘The Invisible Guest’, it’s a thriller that doesn’t last long and it isn’t that serious. I’ll also accept other recommendations from you!”

Rugani was the first Serie A player to receive a positive test, with the announcement made just three days after Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 in a top-of-the-table clash.

Both squads and the match officials involved in the game are in self-isolation, per Football Italia.

Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message of support to Rugani as part of a post on Twitter:

"I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my team-mate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to save others."

The coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of Serie A until at least April 3, while the outstanding UEFA Champions League last-16 ties have also been postponed. European football's governing body will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next step.

Damiano Tommasi, the president of the Italian Footballers' Association (AIC), does not expect top-flight football in Italy to resume at the start of April:

A number of other Serie A teams have also been affected by the coronavirus.

Fiorentina recently announced that Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella had tested positive along with physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli.

Five Sampdoria players and club doctor Amedeo Baldari have also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Italy is the second-most affected coronavirus country in the world after China and has reported more than 24,000 cases and in excess of 1,800 deaths, per CNN.