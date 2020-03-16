Byron Jones Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Dolphins, Jets Interested in Cowboys FA DB

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones reportedly is drawing free-agency interest from the Las Vegas RaidersMiami Dolphins, New York Jets and NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, all four teams have discussed the 2018 Pro Bowler:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

