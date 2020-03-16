Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Saints Return 'Not off the Table' Ahead of Free Agency

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Although Teddy Bridgewater should have a "strong market" in free agency, the quarterback still has a chance to return to the New Orleans Saints next season, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Per Fowler, the two sides remain in contact and a return is "not off the table."

Bridgewater has spent the past two seasons with the Saints backing up Drew Brees, but he impressed last season when Brees suffered a thumb injury. The 27-year-old finished with nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions while producing a 99.1 quarterback rating.

New Orleans also won all five games started by the 2014 first-round pick last season.

While the Saints clearly like him, there isn't a path to playing time with Brees announcing he will return to the team next season.

Taysom Hill also still looms as a potential quarterback of the future in New Orleans despite being used as more of a gadget player to this point.

Head coach Sean Payton admitted in January that it's "unrealistic" for the team to re-sign all three free-agent quarterbacks, per Mike Triplett of ESPN.

Bridgewater also has options outside of the Saints.

Fowler reported in February the veteran could make $30 million per year on the open market (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

Peter King of Football Morning in America reported Monday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be an option for Bridgewater, potentially replacing Jameis Winston as the starter.

Other teams could also be looking for a starting quarterback depending on the decisions of Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and others.

Even if Bridgewater likes the Saints, it could be tough to compete with the alternatives in free agency.