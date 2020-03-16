Report: Falcons to Release Desmond Trufant After Failing to Trade to DB

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) celebrates an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will reportedly release cornerback Desmond Trufant after failing to find a taker on the trade market.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Trufant's impending release. The move will save the Falcons around $5 million on their 2020 cap.

Trufant, 29, was limited to nine games last season because of injury. He recorded 18 tackles and a career-high four interceptions nonetheless.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Falcons will cut CB Desmond Trufant this week

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Report: Falcons will cut CB Desmond Trufant this week

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic

    Schefter: Teams Not Happy Free Agency Is Still This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter: Teams Not Happy Free Agency Is Still This Week

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Needs for Every NFL Team

    @nfldraftscout put together the top positional needs for every team before free agency

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Top Needs for Every NFL Team

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Mar. 16

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Mar. 16

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic