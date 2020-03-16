Report: Falcons to Release Desmond Trufant After Failing to Trade to DB

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will reportedly release cornerback Desmond Trufant after failing to find a taker on the trade market.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Trufant's impending release. The move will save the Falcons around $5 million on their 2020 cap.

Trufant, 29, was limited to nine games last season because of injury. He recorded 18 tackles and a career-high four interceptions nonetheless.

