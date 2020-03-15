Report: Getafe Use Option on Barcelona's Marc Cucurella amid Chelsea Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe have reportedly used their €6 million option to sign Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella amid rumours Chelsea, Napoli, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are all tracking the youngster.

According to Marca's Luis F. Rojo, the Catalans no longer have an option to buy Cucurella back as they did during a previous spell at Eibar. The Basques signed the La Masia product after a loan spell, but Barcelona immediately brought him back.

They then sent him on loan to Getafe in a similar deal that included a 40 percent sell-on clause. That could come in handy given the level of interest in the 21-year-old:

Per Sport, Cucurella criticised his parent club for not giving youngsters a fair chance earlier this season, and at that point, a return to the Camp Nou seemed unlikely.

The €6 million clause was seen as a bargain given the strong form he has shown this season:

Originally a left-back, Getafe have mainly used him as a winger in their 4-4-2 formation. With his excellent range and two-way ability, he has proven a perfect fit for their aggressive, tenacious style of play.

His only goal of the La Liga season came in the win over Real Valladolid:

Getafe will have a tricky choice to make in the next transfer window if the market for Cucurella heats up. With a reported buyout clause of €25 million, he could net the club a quick profit, even if they have to give 40 percent of that fee to Barcelona.

For a club like Chelsea, such a fee would be a minor investment in a talented prospect with tons of experience in La Liga already and plenty of room for growth. The versatility he has shown this season only adds to his appeal, and the buyout clause means his price is fixed.