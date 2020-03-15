Patriots Rumors: NE 'Working Hard' to Sign Devin McCourty to New Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly "working hard" on a new contract for safety Devin McCourty before the beginning of the new league year March 18.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots want to complete a deal that will keep McCourty with the team for the remainder of his career.

McCourty, 32, has spent his entire 10-year career in New England. He recorded 58 tackles and five interceptions in 2019.

"We'll see how it goes. I think when you're in the league for 10 years now, you see how it's a business... so it's a cool headline if I say I want to be back. Yeah, everybody writes that, but that doesn't really matter, you know what I mean?" McCourty told reporters. "...But it's exciting for me. My kids are 2 and 1. They can go anywhere; we're just excited to be in this position, to have played in my 10th year, had a good year and still have an opportunity to play and further my career."

McCourty's likely return does not, however, give any insight into whether Tom Brady will return to New England. McCourty said he will make his decision independent of Brady, whose time in New England will likely end if he does not have a contract in place by the new league year. If Brady reaches free agency, the Patriots will have a $13.5 million charge on their cap.

The Patriots previously agreed to a two-year extension with special teams captain Matthew Slater. 

Related

    Updated List of NFL's Free-Agent QBs

    Big names left after Titans reportedly re-sign Ryan Tannehill 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated List of NFL's Free-Agent QBs

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans to Re-Sign Tannehill

    Tennessee to give Ryan Tannehill a 4-yr, $118M deal with $62M guaranteed (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans to Re-Sign Tannehill

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Changes to the NFL CBA

    Everything you need to know from the new agreement 👉

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Biggest Changes to the NFL CBA

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Trade for Calais Campbell

    Jaguars agree to send Pro Bowl DE to Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Trade for Calais Campbell

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report