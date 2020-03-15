Patriots Rumors: NE 'Working Hard' to Sign Devin McCourty to New Contract

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are reportedly "working hard" on a new contract for safety Devin McCourty before the beginning of the new league year March 18.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots want to complete a deal that will keep McCourty with the team for the remainder of his career.

McCourty, 32, has spent his entire 10-year career in New England. He recorded 58 tackles and five interceptions in 2019.

"We'll see how it goes. I think when you're in the league for 10 years now, you see how it's a business... so it's a cool headline if I say I want to be back. Yeah, everybody writes that, but that doesn't really matter, you know what I mean?" McCourty told reporters. "...But it's exciting for me. My kids are 2 and 1. They can go anywhere; we're just excited to be in this position, to have played in my 10th year, had a good year and still have an opportunity to play and further my career."

McCourty's likely return does not, however, give any insight into whether Tom Brady will return to New England. McCourty said he will make his decision independent of Brady, whose time in New England will likely end if he does not have a contract in place by the new league year. If Brady reaches free agency, the Patriots will have a $13.5 million charge on their cap.

The Patriots previously agreed to a two-year extension with special teams captain Matthew Slater.