NFLPA President JC Tretter Says 'Not All Deals Are Perfect', 'We Now Must Unite'

David Richard/Associated Press

It was announced on Sunday morning that the NFL Players Association voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement.

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, voted as the new NFLPA president on March 10, released a statement on the decision:

"We understand that not all deals are perfect, and we don't take the gains we wanted, but couldn't get, lightly," Tretter wrote in part. "We now must unite and move forward as a union."

The vote tally was 1,019 to 959 in favor of the new CBA, per the NFLPA, which takes effect immediately and will run through 2030.

