NFLPA President JC Tretter Says 'Not All Deals Are Perfect', 'We Now Must Unite'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 15, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the midst of some 2,500 union members voting on a CBA, Tretter was elected as the new NFL Players Association's president, replacing Eric Winston, who no longer is eligible for the position. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

It was announced on Sunday morning that the NFL Players Association voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement.

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, voted as the new NFLPA president on March 10, released a statement on the decision:

"We understand that not all deals are perfect, and we don't take the gains we wanted, but couldn't get, lightly," Tretter wrote in part. "We now must unite and move forward as a union."

The vote tally was 1,019 to 959 in favor of the new CBA, per the NFLPA, which takes effect immediately and will run through 2030.

